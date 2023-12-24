iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS VLUE opened at $100.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.31.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.