iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 12.3% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $33,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $261.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.59.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

