iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lifted by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 178.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,558,000 after acquiring an additional 115,637 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.79. 1,669,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,209. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $304.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.64. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.