iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,230,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 792,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,363,000 after purchasing an additional 450,352 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,204. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $165.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

