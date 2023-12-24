iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lowered by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 10.5% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,230,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 792,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,363,000 after acquiring an additional 450,352 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $164.28. 2,599,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,204. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average of $156.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.