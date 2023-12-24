iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $201.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

