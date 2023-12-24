iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $156.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,353. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.23 and a 200-day moving average of $140.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

