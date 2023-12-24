iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Guidance Capital Inc.’s Largest Position

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 469.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,221 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 28.1% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Guidance Capital Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $62,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

