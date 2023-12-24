iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,798,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,055,000 after buying an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after buying an additional 612,938 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

