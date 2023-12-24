iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Increased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,267 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.12 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

