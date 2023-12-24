iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

