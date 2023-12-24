iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Stake Cut by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of LRGF opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $48.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

