iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $13,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,031,000 after purchasing an additional 144,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after purchasing an additional 338,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $123.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

