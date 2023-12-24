iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Montecito Bank & Trust’s 7th Largest Position

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 450,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

