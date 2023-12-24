Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jacobs Solutions worth $15,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

J stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.03.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

