JMP Securities Cuts Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $32.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $560.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 650.60%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,238 shares of company stock valued at $44,760. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

