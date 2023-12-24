JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 14.9% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $19,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 648,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,739,000 after buying an additional 52,438 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.