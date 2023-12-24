Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $50,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kadant by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 62.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $99,453.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of KAI opened at $279.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.96. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.29 and a 52-week high of $283.99.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

