KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,773,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after buying an additional 16,538,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 324.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after buying an additional 10,945,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $134,162,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

