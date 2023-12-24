Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 14,198.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.