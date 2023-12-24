Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Boosts Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up about 3.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,386.82. 35,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,409.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,429.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,462.50.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

