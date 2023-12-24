Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Buys 653 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.16% of RXO worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in RXO by 7,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in RXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

RXO Stock Performance

NYSE:RXO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,159. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,389.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.88 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine S. Breves acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,967,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,845,369 shares in the company, valued at $252,668,408.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine S. Breves bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 205,948 shares of company stock worth $4,013,364. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

