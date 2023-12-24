Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 686,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Alight accounts for 1.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Alight were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,370,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,837,590.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,285,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.47 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

