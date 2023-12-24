Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $8.12 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 2.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,142,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,215,000 after purchasing an additional 443,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,031,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,847,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,583,000 after purchasing an additional 506,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. TheStreet cut SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,340. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $64.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.