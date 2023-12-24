Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Invests $1.83 Million in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,863,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,456,563. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

