Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Purchases 52,101 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,101 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises approximately 1.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 162,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth $1,112,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth $863,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,334.56 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently -899.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $492,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,368,556 shares in the company, valued at $64,023,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $492,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,368,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,023,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,558,058 shares of company stock worth $11,644,139. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

