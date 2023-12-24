Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Purchases 525 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Visteon comprises approximately 2.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.25% of Visteon worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Visteon by 1,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.19. The stock had a trading volume of 191,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,879. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $108.65 and a 52 week high of $171.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

