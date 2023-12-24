Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Purchases 950 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TY. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 46,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TY traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 39,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,906. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26.
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
