Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises approximately 3.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.