Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Raises Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for 3.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.56. 1,937,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

