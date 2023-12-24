Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Takes $340,000 Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Separately, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Live Group in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 101,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,909. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26.

Liberty Live Group Profile

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

