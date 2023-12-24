Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 134.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 564.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

