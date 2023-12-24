KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $582.65. 409,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $593.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.