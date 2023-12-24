L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
L.S. Starrett Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:SCX opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $88.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.94.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 8.95%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L.S. Starrett by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in L.S. Starrett by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.60% of the company’s stock.
L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: North American Industrials, International Industrials, and Global Test and Measurement. The company was founded by Laroy S. Starrett in 1880 and is headquartered in Athol, MA.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L.S. Starrett
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.