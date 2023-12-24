L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.29% of L3Harris Technologies worth $95,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LHX traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $208.49. The stock had a trading volume of 741,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

