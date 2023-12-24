L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Increased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHX opened at $208.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $219.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

