Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after acquiring an additional 743,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.8 %

LH opened at $224.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.70. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $225.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

