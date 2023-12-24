LAFFER|TENGLER Equity Income ETF (BATS:TGLR) Plans Dividend of $0.05

LAFFER|TENGLER Equity Income ETF (BATS:TGLR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

LAFFER|TENGLER Equity Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:TGLR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.24. 21,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61.

