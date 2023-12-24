Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Acquires 105,776 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,776 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 11.2% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,922 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

