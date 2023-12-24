Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,135 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.