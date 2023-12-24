Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $148.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

