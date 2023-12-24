Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases 134,675 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 574.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,675 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.