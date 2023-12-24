Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 2.5% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558,804 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,593,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.