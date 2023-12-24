Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 838 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.