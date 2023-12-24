Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is New Potomac Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 2.6% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 7.7% during the third quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $410,000. McBroom & Associates LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.8% during the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $779.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $682.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $660.06. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $399.29 and a 12 month high of $784.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

