Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.8% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $779.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $682.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $660.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $399.29 and a one year high of $784.10.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

