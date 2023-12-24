Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up approximately 1.2% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 1.85% of Lamar Advertising worth $156,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,178,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,216,000 after buying an additional 360,284 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,857,000 after buying an additional 66,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,532,000 after buying an additional 48,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,220,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,333,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $106.32. 242,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,099. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.89. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

