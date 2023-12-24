Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 102.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.63.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

