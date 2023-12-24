Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LB. Cormark downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an underperform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CSFB lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.09.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LB

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LB opened at C$27.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.92 and a twelve month high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million. Analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.440536 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.