Legacy Trust Acquires 2,833 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Legacy Trust grew its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Dropbox by 4.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 35.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Dropbox by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Dropbox by 1.1% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,515,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,352,765.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 495,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,515,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,080 shares of company stock worth $1,014,965. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Dropbox Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

